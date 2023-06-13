EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EuroDry Trading Down 1.2 %

EDRY stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,131. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EuroDry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EuroDry by 43.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EuroDry during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About EuroDry

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on EuroDry from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of worldwide ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

