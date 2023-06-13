EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) vs. United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Head-To-Head Survey

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of EuroDry shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Maritime and EuroDry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A EuroDry 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

EuroDry has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.23%. Given EuroDry’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EuroDry is more favorable than United Maritime.

This table compares United Maritime and EuroDry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million 1.06 $37.49 million N/A N/A EuroDry $70.18 million 0.56 $33.54 million $7.36 1.88

United Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EuroDry.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and EuroDry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A EuroDry 34.01% 17.75% 10.20%

Summary

EuroDry beats United Maritime on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About EuroDry

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of worldwide ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

