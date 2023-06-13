EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Short Interest Up 271.8% in May

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 271.8% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 350,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

EVE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,060. EVe Mobility Acquisition has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVe Mobility Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About EVe Mobility Acquisition

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

