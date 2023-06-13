Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Short Interest Down 69.2% in May

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Evergreen stock remained flat at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,738. Evergreen has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $159.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGR. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evergreen during the third quarter worth approximately $637,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

