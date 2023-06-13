EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Up 7.1%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 2,325,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,033,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

EVgo Trading Up 14.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.03 million. Analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,908.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,908.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 20,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $79,823.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,997.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,528 shares of company stock valued at $523,264. Insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in EVgo by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

