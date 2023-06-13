Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 148.0% from the May 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 174.3 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

OTCMKTS:EVKIF traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. 180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Aditives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure. The Specialty Aditives segment includes powerful additives and versatile crosslinkers.

