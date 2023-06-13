F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $155.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

FFIV opened at $148.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.78.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $322,116.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,855,119.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,583.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $322,116.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,855,119.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,542 shares of company stock worth $1,894,543. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F5 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in F5 by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in F5 by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in F5 by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in F5 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.