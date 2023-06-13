Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.10

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 7812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,314,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 145,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 76,324 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 520.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 191,730 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

