First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Update

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSEA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.47. First Seacoast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSEA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Seacoast Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,269 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the banking business. Its business consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank, in residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans, acquisition, development and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and consumer loans.

