First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the May 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 84,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,113. The company has a market cap of $178.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

