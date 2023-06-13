First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the May 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTHI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 84,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,113. The company has a market cap of $178.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
