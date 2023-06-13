First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

