First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 289.1% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEN. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 139,109 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 77,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth $736,000.

Get First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FEN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.73. 45,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,496. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.