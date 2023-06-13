First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the May 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FICS stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. 4,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,227. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 705.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,541,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.