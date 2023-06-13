First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the May 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of FICS stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. 4,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,227. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $32.71.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).
