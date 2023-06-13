First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 90.0% in May

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $46.82. 11,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,075. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.76.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.