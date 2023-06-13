First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 90.0% in May

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $46.82. 11,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,075. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.76.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

