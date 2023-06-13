First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ FYC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.56. 4,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,333. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $221.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
