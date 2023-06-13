First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYCGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FYC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.56. 4,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,333. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $221.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 46.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after buying an additional 69,966 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 54.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 75,467 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 89,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 39.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 27,494 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

