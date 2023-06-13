First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 28,391 shares.The stock last traded at $87.50 and had previously closed at $86.60.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $824.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 86,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

