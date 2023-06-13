Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.44. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
