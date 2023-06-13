Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.44. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.