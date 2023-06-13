Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Harris Associates L P’s 2nd Largest Position

Harris Associates L P reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,465,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,831,677 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 4.0% of Harris Associates L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harris Associates L P owned about 3.07% of Fiserv worth $1,967,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 109,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $117.63 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

