Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the May 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fobi AI Stock Performance

Shares of Fobi AI stock remained flat at $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 250,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,110. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.02. Fobi AI has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.52.

Get Fobi AI alerts:

About Fobi AI

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

Receive News & Ratings for Fobi AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fobi AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.