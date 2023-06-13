Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.82

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 11326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34.

Insider Activity

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.