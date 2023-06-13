Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.82

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 11326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.
Forestar Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34.
Insider Activity
In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
