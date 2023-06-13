Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,565,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,012 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for approximately 6.8% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Fortinet worth $174,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in Fortinet by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,301 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,383,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 454,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,560. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.