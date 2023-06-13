Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.81

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.81 and last traded at $69.67, with a volume of 796512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.
Fortive Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Fortive Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.
See Also
