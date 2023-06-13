Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$217.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$223.00 to C$217.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FNV. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$236.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

TSE FNV opened at C$194.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$205.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$194.72. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$151.08 and a 1 year high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 53.96%. The business had revenue of C$435.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.9238553 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.461 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.66%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

