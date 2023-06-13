Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) by 229.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,847 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.02% of Freedom Acquisition I worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 21.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,433,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after purchasing an additional 607,392 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 251,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Acquisition I Stock Performance

FACT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. 123,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Freedom Acquisition I Company Profile

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

