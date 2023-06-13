Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.85. The stock had a trading volume of 629,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.79 and its 200 day moving average is $278.87. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

