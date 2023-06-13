Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,956,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,769,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,700,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,325 shares of company stock worth $36,866,040. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,382,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,479. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.53 and its 200-day moving average is $174.47. The company has a market cap of $204.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.