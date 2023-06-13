Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires New Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $15.54. 162,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.