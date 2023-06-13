Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 1,302 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

