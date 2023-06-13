Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 2,896 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.59. 800,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,965. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average is $74.08. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

