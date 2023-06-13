Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $118,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.63. 3,573,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.67 and its 200-day moving average is $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

