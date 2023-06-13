Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $664,000 in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF makes up about 0.9% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth about $112,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. 18,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,261. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

