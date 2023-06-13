Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $11.59 Million Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 258,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 16.3% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 132,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,944. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

