Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.60% of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

