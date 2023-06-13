Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
NASDAQ BND traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $72.61. 1,322,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,991,934. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.22.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
