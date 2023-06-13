Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $118,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

