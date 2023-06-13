Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 344,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,029. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $323.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

