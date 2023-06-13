Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freightos

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freightos stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 637,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Freightos Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of Freightos stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,993. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17. Freightos has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.

