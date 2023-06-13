Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) Short Interest Update

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FRTX stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 33,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,752. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.43% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Company Profile

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

