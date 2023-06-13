FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Shares Gap Down to $19.69

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.69, but opened at $19.06. FS KKR Capital shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 111,829 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $803,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 526.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 96,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 81,206 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $18,295,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 839,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after buying an additional 85,267 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

