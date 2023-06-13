FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Craig Hallum

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FCEL opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 3.69.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,489,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,302,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 465,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,161,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,260,000 after acquiring an additional 410,226 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,472,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 988,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

