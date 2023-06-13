FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Craig Hallum

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of FCEL opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 3.69.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
