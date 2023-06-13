G999 Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $534.85 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00033417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000721 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

