Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Shares Up 0.9%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

