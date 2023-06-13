Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.11.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.