Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

