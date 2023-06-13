Geegoopuzzle Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $762.04 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00019667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $762.04 million and $1.79 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

