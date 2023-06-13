General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Lessened by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. General Mills comprises about 2.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Mills by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 774,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after acquiring an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIS traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.41. 1,531,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

