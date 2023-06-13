General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.18 and last traded at $80.26. Approximately 404,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,248,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.