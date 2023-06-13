Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Down 97.4% in May

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, 500.com reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.
Generation Income Properties Trading Up 1.0 %
GIPR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.27. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.45.
Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Generation Income Properties
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
Further Reading
