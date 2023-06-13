Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.40

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 402715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.14.
Genius Sports Stock Up 5.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 44,784 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genius Sports Company Profile
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genius Sports (GENI)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.