Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.40

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 402715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Stock Up 5.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. On average, analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 44,784 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.