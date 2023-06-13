Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Global X Education ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 637. Global X Education ETF has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X Education ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Education ETF Company Profile

The Global X Education ETF (EDUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Education Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies providing products and services that facilitate education. EDUT was launched on Jul 10, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

