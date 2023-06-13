Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 341,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 851,643 shares.The stock last traded at $29.08 and had previously closed at $28.81.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

